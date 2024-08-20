Arunachal Pradesh: Tali MLA Jikke Tako Inspects Ongoing Projects of PMGSY Road

TALI: MLA-cum-advisor to Power Minister, Jikke Tako, has expressed his satisfaction on the ongoing construction of Tamin-Tali PMGSY Road. Tako, who is on his weeklong visit to his constituency, on Friday, also inspected the Sulu bridge near here.

Tako said that the work’s progress is swift and satisfactory. He appreciated the officials of the department and the contractors for the good work. At the same time, he also acknowledged the public of the area for their support and cooperation towards the contractors. Also, responding to the memorandum submitted by the villagers for the construction of a road in the village, Tako, assured to look into the submission.

