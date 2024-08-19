Arunachal Pradesh: Trekking expedition organized in Tawang district

Itanagar: In a bid to promote adventure tourism in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh through an initiative to explore the unexplored locations by taking up physically challenging outdoor activities, a trekking programme 'The Merak Lama Trail' was organized by the district tourism department in collaboration with the district administration with support from the Tawang Cycling Association.

The soft trekking for all participants started from Tawang monastery via Tserteng grazing area and Gyangong Ani Gonpa to Dobley Tse with an elevation ranging from 9698 ft to 11624 ft on Saturday, an official communique informed here on Sunday. The participants in the trekking exercise included Tawang deputy commissioner Kanki Darang, superintendent of police D W Thongon, and administrative officers along with heads of offices, tour operators, tour guides, youths and members of Tawang Cycling Association, the communique added.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh: Awareness on waste management bye-laws held in Tezu

Also Watch: