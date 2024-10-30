Manipur Chief Minister Biren Attributes Current Crisis to Past Negligence

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren said that had the State acted wisely and put proper measures in place over the past 40 years, the present crisis might not have occurred.

Chief Minister N Biren said that the previous governments never seriously dealt with the issue of illegal immigration because they were focused on winning votes and elections. He added that the current situation that has led to severe criticism against him is a result of the recent efforts his government made to stop the influx of illegal immigrants.

Biren mentioned that nearly none appeared to have been planning for the future if such a step was not taken currently to conserve their heritage and security for one and all, the people of Manipur. He reminded that it would soon see illegal migrants dominating in population numbers should the inflow to the State continue unchecked. It was he stressed when one community did not even have five legislators back then, whereas a total of ten of the group members today are in power, symbolizing what a change would take in people's demographics going forward in electoral terms as well.

He explained how illegal aliens had set up many villages in different parts of the state, acting as if they could do whatever they wanted. Biren threatened that if this trend continues, the natives will not have much space left for themselves. He was sorry that his government's efforts to prevent this situation had become the subject of heavy criticism and condemnation.

Chief Minister N Biren said, "There's no grudge or malice towards anybody. We should keep calm thinking and be united if we want to reach common goals." "Collective efforts will let us fulfill our aspiration", he assured. "It is not about competing over contracts and supplies," he clarified.

The foundation stone laying ceremony was organized by the Directorate of Health Services and the State Health Mission under the National Health Mission. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had first unveiled the foundation stone virtually as part of the inauguration of several projects at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in New Delhi. He is setting up the stone for the Critical Care Block, to be constructed at an estimated ₹16 crore, as part of the Prime Minister Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM).

Biren said that building up Thoubal District Hospital to a medical college was at the topmost agenda of the State Government. He added that Prime Minister Modi had been very eager for health sector development to extend modern healthcare facilities among citizens. The Modi Government further wanted to establish one medical college in every district across India.

Although Thoubal District Hospital fulfills all the requirements to be so upgraded, Biren said Churachandpur District Hospital was upgraded first due to lack of proper healthcare facilities in the hill areas. He, however, assured that Thoubal District Hospital would be taken up in the next phase of upgrading district hospitals to medical colleges.

Works Minister Govindas Konthoujam, Health Minister Dr. Sapam Ranjan, Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Minister Khashim Vashum, Manipur Pollution Control Board Chairman Dr. Usham Deben, and several MLAs and senior officials were also present at the ceremony.