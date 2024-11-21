Arunachal Pradesh: Tensions Flare At Assam Rifles Camp In Miao Over Arrest Of Village Headman

MIAO: Tension flared at the Assam Rifles camp in Miao on November 20, over the alleged arrest of the headman of Old Plone village. The arrest triggered an intense protest from villagers who gathered outside the camp, demanding the immediate release of their leader.

Assam Rifles personnel attempted to disperse the protesters using baton charges as the crowd started increasing.

However, the situation escalated quickly when the villagers retaliated by hurling stones at the camp, resulting in several individuals sustaining serious injuries during the confrontation.

The rising tensions prompted senior officials from the Arunachal Pradesh Police to intervene.