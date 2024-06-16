Arunachal Pradesh: Tesam Pongte elected as Arunachal Assembly Speaker, Kardo Nyigyor as deputy

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: BJP MLA from Changlang North constituency Tesam Pongte was unanimously elected as the Speaker of the Eight Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh, while Likabali MLA Kardo Nyigyor of BJP was elected as his deputy, on Saturday.

Both Pongte and Nyigyor were lone contestants for the posts, who filed their nominations on Friday.

Immediately after taking charge Pongte while addressing the members asserted that he would perform his duty without any biases and would give equal chance to all the members to participate in debates and deliberations, irrespective of political affiliation.

Pongte who was the deputy speaker in the Seventh Legislative Assembly of the state, while expressing his gratitude to the members for reposing faith on him, said that he would uphold the dignity of the house.

“I am for all and assure you that I will not let your expectations down and will give equal opportunities to all to present their grievances,” Pongte said.

Congratulating Pongte, Chief Minister Pema Khandu assured him that being the leader of the house; he along with all his MLAs would cooperate in smooth conduct of business in the house.

Pongte, who started his political journey as a student and community leader, proved his mettle by winning from the constituency for third consecutive terms.

Nyigyor, after being elected as the deputy speaker unopposed, thanked all the members for electing him to the post and further assured to put all his efforts to carry forward the responsibilities entrusted on him with devotion to keep the sanctity of the temple of democracy intact.

Also Read: Work for holistic and inclusive development: Arunachal Governor K. T. Parnaik to MLAs (sentinelassam.com)