Arunachal Pradesh: Three independent MLAs extend unconditional support to CM Pema Khandu government

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Three independent candidates in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday extended their unconditional support to the BJP government on Arunachal Pradesh led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

The three MLAs namely Laisam Simai Ji, Wanglam Sawin and Tenzin Nima Glow, conveyed their decision in a letter of support to Pema Khandu, BJP sources said.

“Heartfelt thanks to Independent MLAs Shri Laisam Simai Ji, Shri Wanglam Sawin Ji, and Shri Tenzin Nima Glow Ji for extending their support to the BJP government in Arunachal Pradesh,” Pema Khandu posted in X.

“Your decision, as conveyed through your letter of support, underscores your dedication to the state’s development. Together, we will continue to work for the development and prosperity of Arunachal Pradesh. Thank you for your trust and support. #StrongerTogether #ArunachalRising,” the chief minister added.

Simai and Sawin, who were re-elected from Nampong and Khonsa East constituencies, were earlier denied party tickets in the April 19 polls in the legislative assembly elections.

Tenzin Nima Glow is a first timer who won from the Thrizino-Buragaon assembly seat in West Kameng district defeating two-time BJP MLA Kumsi Sidisow.

The BJP had won 46 seats in the 60-member assembly, elections for which was held simultaneously with the two Lok Sabha seats, during the first phase on April 19 this year.

While National People’s Party (NPP) won in five seats, the Ajit Pawar faction of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won three seats, People’s Party of Arunachal in two seats and opposition Congress in one. The NPP and NCP are constituent partners of the North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA).

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh: BJP committed to empowering women, says Chief Minister Pema Khandu (sentinelassam.com)