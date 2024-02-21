Arunachal Pradesh: Three persons arrested for cheating contractor of Rs 2.02 crore

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: The police here have arrested three persons involved in duping a whopping amount of Rs 2.02 crore from a local contractor by promising him government contract works. The arrested accused persons have been identified as Kaji Habibur Rahman (35), Mustaque Ahmed Mazumder (43) and Kaji Gias Uddin (47), all residents of Hailakandi district, Capital Superintendent of police (SP) Rohit Rajbir Singh said. According to the SP, a complaint was lodged by a Chimpu resident who was lured into spending huge amounts of money in exchange for contract work.

“He was told that if he invests, he would get it back at a huge interest rate. Over the months, he started transferring amounts to the accused mastermind Kaji Habibur Rahman. He did it in 12-15 installments. By the second last installment, he had already transferred Rs 1.2 crore over the course of one year,” the SP said.

The victim was then asked to pay Rs 1 crore more so that the deal could be finalised. That amount was then paid in cash to the accused, who then asked the victim to wait for some time. The accused after taking the amount disappeared with the other two. It was then that the victim realised if he had been duped,” Singh said.

The SP informed that cash amount totalling to Rs 89 lakh has been recovered, while some others found in the bank accounts - Rs 12.63 lakh and Rs 76.65 lakh - were frozen. “Legal procedure for the recovery process of the duped money is going on,” Singh added.

