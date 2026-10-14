Assam and Arunachal Pradesh Committees Set Two-Month Deadline to Resolve Border Disputes

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: A high-level meeting of the regional committee regarding the inter-state boundary between Assam and the neighbouring state of Arunachal Pradesh was held on Tuesday in the Biswanath district. The special meeting, held at the conference hall of the new Circuit House in Biswanath Chariali, featured detailed discussions on the demarcation of disputed borders between the Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh and the bordering districts of Biswanath and Lakhimpur in Assam. The meeting decided to set a two-month-long deadline to resolve the outstanding boundary issues, with alternative land arrangements being considered in cases where disputes over village settlements and family-owned land prove difficult to settle.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Assam Cabinet Minister and Regional Committee Chairperson Keshav Mahanta said, “There are some minor boundary issues between the two states, which we are optimistic can be resolved through discussions. Efforts will be made to find a solution to these issues within the next two months through the district commissioners and MLAs.”

Also read: Assam-Arunachal Pradesh Boundary Talks Held in Biswanath