Arunachal Pradesh: Tiger Spotted In Namdapha National Park After A Year

ITANAGAR: In a latest turn of event, a tiger was sighted in Arunachal's Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve (NNP&TR) after more than a year.

The park officials have stated that the big cat was captured live on camera back in August in the main area of the reserve.

Earlier in April, another tiger was spotted by a park staffer along the Miao-Vijaynagar road although no photographic evidence was obtained at that time.

The sightings of the predator is a sign of the park’s thriving biodiversity and conservation efforts. Images of tiger was captured twice by camera traps within the reserve in 2023.