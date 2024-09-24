Arunachal: District-Level Meeting Convened to Accelerate Implementation of PMJUGA Initiative

ROING: A district-level committee meeting focussing on the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gramme Abhiyaan (PMJUGA) and aimed to accelerate the progress of the initiative was convened at the DC’s chamber here on Monday. The meeting, attended by key officials from various departments. The flagship initiatives fall under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and Tribal Affairs.

DC Soumya Saurabh emphasized on the need for efficient collaboration between departments to ensure that the benefits of the scheme reach the remotest tribal communities. The Abhiyaan, which focusses on the holistic development of tribal villages, aims to improve access to essential services such as healthcare, education, clean water, and infrastructure.

The Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gramme Abhiyaan is expected to bring significant improvements in the quality of life for tribal populations, fostering socio-economic growth and inclusivity.

