Arunachal Pradesh Tightens ILP Checks to Strengthen State Security

ITANAGAR: In effort to strengthen state security and safeguard territorial integrity Arunachal Pradesh government has directed significant intensification of Inner Line Permit (ILP) checks at all entry points and check gates. Newly issued directive mandates thorough scrutiny of individuals entering state. It ensures they possess valid ILPs which are mandatory for entry. Government has instructed deputy commissioners to carry out comprehensive ILP verifications. This is to prevent unauthorized entries.

Key focus of this directive is enhancement of vigilance across state. Government has called for increased patrolling. There will be strategic deployment of personnel at critical locations. This is to ensure stringent security measures are in place. Directive stresses importance of distinguishing between different ILP categories. Particularly electronic ILP (eILP) meant for tourists should not be utilized by laborers or migrant workers

Deputy commissioners are tasked with enforcing this distinction diligently to curb illegal immigration. The directive underscores necessity for immediate compliance and regular reporting on actions taken. This includes identification and monitoring of suspicious activities observed during checks

Arunachal Pradesh government's move to intensify ILP checks is response to growing concerns about state security and illegal immigration. By ensuring that only individuals with valid permits enter state government aims to maintain order and protect citizens

The strategic deployment of personnel are expected to play crucial role in effective implementation of this directive. State government is committed to maintaining stringent security measures. It has urged all relevant authorities to adhere to new guidelines promptly

Distinction between various ILP categories is critical aspect of new directive. Tourists are required to obtain electronic ILPs. Laborers and migrant workers must follow different protocol. This measure is designed to prevent misuse of permits. It aims to ensure system functions smoothly and effectively

Deputy commissioners are required to provide regular reports on progress. They must also note any issues encountered during ILP checks. State government has emphasized importance of transparency and accountability in process.