Arunachal Pradesh: Tirap DC Ira Singhal Inaugurates Library Meeting Room

Our Correspondent

ITANAGAR: The highly anticipated library meeting room, envisioned by Tirap Deputy Commissioner Ira Singhal, was officially inaugurated on Monday at the district secretariat in Khonsa.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by the presence of all administrative officers, marking an important step towards enhancing the work environment for government employees in the district. Inaugurating the facility, Singhal highlighted the multiple purposes the library meeting room would serve.

“The facility aims at providing a versatile space where employees can relax and recharge, bond with colleagues, enjoy their meals and also maintain their productivity. In addition to this, the room can be used as a venue for official meetings, discussions and collaborative efforts,” she said.

Also Read: Arunachal: Chowna Mein Commends BJP Workers for Achieving 100% Membership in Lower Dibang Valley (sentinelassam.com)