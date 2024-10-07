Arunachal: Chowna Mein Commends BJP Workers for Achieving 100% Membership in Lower Dibang Valley

A correspondent

ITANAGAR: Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein, commended the dedication and collective efforts of the BJP party workers in achieving 100% membership in the Lower Dibang Valley district. Mein said that Sadasyata Abhiyan (membership drive) is important for the party, and every party karyakarta should take keen interest in it to enroll as primary membership of the party and motivate others to join the party. The need to stress full attention on the dive is important. He hoped that the state would achieve the target fixed by the party on time.

He said that CM Khandu is serious on the matter and assigned all ministers as district incharges for Sadasyata Abhiyan in the state and initiated a membership drive in all districts. He urged party karyakartas to fulfill the target fixed by the party.

He appreciated the Sadasyata Abhiyan team for their effort and said that party karyakartas need motivation to speed up the mission.

Earlier, the 43rd Roing Mandal and Sadasyata Abhiyan team felicitated the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for achieving 100 percent membership in the district.

Zingnu Namchoom, MLA Namsai cum General Secretary BJP, lauded the efforts of the team for ensuring the party's reach in every corner of the district.

Mutchu Mithi, MLA cum Advisor to the Ministers of the Education and Home Affairs Department, and Puinnyo Apum, MLA Dambuk, also attended the programme, emphasizing the importance of grassroots participation in strengthening the party's foundation. Other dignitaries present included Nalong Mize, General Secretary BJP, District President Monti Linggi, Zilla Parishad Chairperson (ZPC) Mama Miso, ZPM Abali Rajen Mickrow, and ZPM Roing Komji Linggi, who acknowledged the achievement as a milestone for the district's BJP unit.

The event highlighted the spirit of teamwork and the collective vision to build a stronger and more inclusive party.

Also Read: Manipur Showdown: Meitei Group Takes Fight to Supreme Court Over Kuki-Zo ST Status

Also Watch: