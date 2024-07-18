Arunachal Pradesh to constitute committee to draft new Industrial Policy

Our Correspondent

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh will soon constitute a committee to draft a new Industrial Policy, aimed at attracting outside investments, state Industries Minister, Nyato Dukam said.

The minister made the announcement during a co-ordination and review meeting with senior officials of the Industries, IPR and Printing, Trade and Commerce, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Labour and Employment, Textile and Handicrafts and Sericulture departments on Tuesday.

Dukam emphasised that the new Industrial Policy will be drawn from the comprehensive stakeholder inputs to ensure the policy fully realizes the state’s industrial potential while maintaining investor-friendly measures, officials said on Wednesday.

He also called for robust co-ordination among departments to explore and capitalize on opportunities that will enhance the dynamism and success of these departments. Assuring support of the state government, Dukam highlighted the political will of the government, which he reckoned will be matched by departmental efforts for the welfare of the people.

Advisor to the minister, Dr Mohesh Chai, who was also present during the meeting, advocated for forward-thinking policies tailored to the state’s unique needs, urging identification and communication of opportunities to eligible beneficiaries. Chai underscored the critical role of the departments of Industries, Trade, and Commerce as the state’s growth engines, and stressed on the importance of strengthening these departments through teamwork and close coordination.

During the meeting, officials from each department made PowerPoint presentations, detailing various challenges, opportunities, and strategies moving forward, the officials added.

