Arunachal Pradesh to implement new criminal laws by July 1

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh is all set to implement the new criminal laws in the state by July 1 next, official sources informed.

Chief Secretary Dharmendra who chaired a meeting of the State Level Steering Committee (SLSC) on implementation of the New Criminal Laws (NCL) recently, said this in a social media post that the state police and the law department are dedicatedly working to implement the laws.

The new criminal laws Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023 - assented to by President Droupadi Murmu in December 2023, would replace the existing British-era criminal laws Indian Penal Code 1860, Code of Criminal Procedure 1898, and the Indian Evidence Act 1872, respectively. The decisions on the current status of state forensic science laboratory, mobile forensic vans, creation of manpower, CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems), and ICJS 2.0 (Inter-operable Criminal Justice System 2.0) were reviewed in detail, the chief secretary further stated. Among others, DGP Anand Mohan and Principal Secretary (Home) Kaling Tayeng were present in the meeting.

