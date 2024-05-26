Arunachal Pradesh: Toko Welfare Association files FIR against BJP leader Tania Tajing

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Toko Welfare Association (TWA) has filed an FIR against Tania Tajing, president of the Yachuli BJP Mandal unit and his team in Keyi Panyor district, alleging defamatory statements against Toko Jyoti, the chief advisor of the society.

TWA spokesperson Toko Nikam said that the FIR was lodged in response to defamatory remarks made against Jyoti by Tajing and his team during a press briefing regarding the alleged illegal appointment of 20 staff members in the PHE & Water Supply department, Miao circle.

Nikam emphasized the society's stance against illegal job appointments in any department but stressed the need for evidence to substantiate claims. He clarified that while it had been proven that 20 illegal appointments were indeed made in the department, it did not implicate Jyoti.

Nikam also dismissed Tajing's allegation of illegal appointments being part of a 'job for vote' scam, citing a lack of evidence. He stated that Jyoti's positions as SE (Coordination) and CE (Coordination) were decisions made by the state government. The TWA spokesperson further called for legal action if Tajing's claims were substantiated, noting an ongoing investigation by the SIC into the matter.

He expressed concern over the damage to the reputation and career of senior members caused by Tajing's allegations, describing them as personal and political in nature. Earlier, Tajing had alleged that the recent illegal appointments in the PHE&WS department were aimed at securing votes through a 'job for vote' scam. He claimed that many of those involved in the illegal appointments, including appointers and transfer authorities, were from the Yachuli constituency. He highlighted that these appointments were made just before the state assembly election.

The appointer and transferring officer in question, according to Tajing, are PHE&WS superintendent engineer Joram Badal and chief engineer (eastern zone) Toko Jyoti. Jyoti is the elder brother of NCP candidate Toko Tatung, who contested against BJP candidate Taba Tedir from Yachuli assembly constituency.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh: Assam man arrested on charges of fraud, cheque forgery of Rs 35 lakh (sentinelassam.com)