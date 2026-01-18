Arunachal Pradesh Trade Union Federation to launch statewide stir over pending workers’ issues

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Trade Union Federation (APTUF) has announced a series of protest actions, accusing the state government of failing to respond to workers’ demands that have remained unresolved for years.

In a communication addressed to the Chief Secretary, the federation outlined a step-by-step agitation plan to press for its demands.

The first phase will see employees holding peaceful sit-in demonstrations across Arunachal Pradesh on February 18 and 19. This will be followed by a mass rally on March 18, while the final phase will involve a hunger strike scheduled for March 19 and 20.

The federation reiterated its long-standing demand for an upward revision of grade pay for work-charged employees, including computer operators, seeking an increase from the existing Rs 1,900 to Rs 2,400. It has also called for the creation of a one-time work-charged post in each engineering department and the regularization of contingency and casual workers who have completed 15 years of service.

Another key demand relates to labour welfare measures, with APTUF urging the government to implement a mandatory one-day annual break for workers without any deduction in wages.

On the issue of the Golden Handshake scheme, the federation asked the government to settle the matter without further delay, either by releasing the due compensation to eligible retirees by February 14 or by providing employment to a dependent of the retired employee.

