Arunachal Pradesh bags Best Performer Award in the National Startup rankings

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh has been conferred the Best Performer Award, the highest recognition under the National Startup Ranking Framework, by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), for building a strong and vibrant startup ecosystem.

This year, only three states, Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Goa, were selected for the honour, placing the state among India’s leading and most promising startup destinations, officials said here.

Reacting to the achievement, state Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein described the recognition as a proud moment for the state.

“Arunachal Pradesh has been ranked among the Best Performing States for building a strong startup ecosystem by DPIIT, Government of India. This is a proud moment for our state,” he said, adding that the award represents the highest level of national recognition for startup performance.

“This year, only three states—Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Goa—have received this honour, firmly placing Arunachal among India’s leading and most promising startup ecosystems,” the deputy chief minister said in a social media post on Friday.

Congratulating the officials involved, Mein said, “I congratulate the state planning department for its strategic vision and coordinated efforts,” and specifically acknowledged the leadership of Commissioner (Planning & Investment) R K Sharma and CEO, Arunachal Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation, Tabe Haider for their role in achieving the milestone.

Expressing gratitude for national support, Mein said that the government is grateful that this landmark occasion was graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose vision and leadership continue to inspire innovation, entrepreneurship and economic empowerment.

He added that the recognition would further strengthen the state’s efforts to nurture a vibrant and sustainable startup culture, empower youth, and create new economic opportunities across Arunachal Pradesh.

