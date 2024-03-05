Arunachal Pradesh: Training on domestic household equipment repairing

A Correspondent

NAMSAI: The District Development Manager (DDM), NABARD, Kamal Roy officially launched the 15-day short term training programme (STTP) on domestic household equipment repairing and winding of single-phase induction motors here on Monday. The STTP aims to equip participants with vital skills in appliance repair and motor winding.

Funded by the Arunachal Pradesh Council for Technical Education (APCTE) under the Directorate of Higher & Technical Education (DHTE), and implemented by the Electrical Department of C.P. Namchoom Government Polytechnic College Namsai (CPNGPN) in collaboration with Arunachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency (APEDA).

Kamal Roy, who served as the chief guest on the day, congratulated the participants for their successful selection and emphasized the importance of upgrading skills in line with current demands. Roy also highlighted government schemes such as DDYSU, Standup India, MUDRA, and encouraged trainees to form a group post-training, suggesting the development of a mobile app to provide electrical services to the public.

Under the supervision of Programme Coordinator, Er. Kiran Tana, the orientation programme focused on training scheduled from March 5 to March 18. Participants engaged in repairing household appliances, winding single-phase induction motors, understanding tools and components, testing, and repair techniques under various domestic loads through service mains.

A total of twenty-eight participants actively engaged on the first day of the orientation programme, showcasing a keen interest in acquiring new skills.

The orientation programme, marked by hands-on practical experience, signifies a significant stride towards empowering unemployed youths with essential skills for self-employment. The collaboration between CPNGPN, government authorities, and esteemed guests lays a strong foundation for nurturing entrepreneurship and fostering economic growth in the region. Such initiatives hold promise for creating a skilled workforce and driving socio-economic development in Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read: Integrated Communication and Outreach Programme conducted in Arunachal Pradesh