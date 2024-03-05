Integrated Communication and Outreach Programme conducted in Arunachal Pradesh

A Correspondent

ITANAGAR: The Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Itanagar regional office, conducted a mini–Integrated Communication & Outreach Programme (ICOP) on the theme, ‘Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation’ (SVEEP) at Dera Natung Government College on Monday.

Prasanta Das, In-Charge CBC, briefed about the aims and objectives of the SVEEP campaign. He said that this programme aims to educate and engage the youth and urge them to spread the message to the different spheres of the society so that many more people can take part in the electoral process.

Bar Yakar, assistant professor of DNGC, acted as the resource person. She focuses on the overall electoral process and target of the SVEEP, how it works and after the launch of this SVEEP campaign how more people participated in the election. She also highlighted its success story in the 2014 election and its future plans.

Dr. M.Q. Khan, Principal of the College concentrates on the values of the election process and the role of a voter in the society. He also focused on the dissemination of the message of the SVEEP campaign. The Mini ICOP programme on the SVEEP ended with the quiz competition. The questions of the quiz competition are mainly based on the SVEEP and general election. After that the prizes were distributed to the winners of the competition by the esteemed guests.

