Arunachal Pradesh Twin Murder Accused Arrested in Assam After Three-Week Manhunt

Itanagar: The prime accused in a twin murder case in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district has been arrested, bringing to an end a three-week manhunt that crossed state lines into Assam.
Changlang Superintendent of Police Kirli Padu confirmed the arrest on Thursday, identifying the accused as Madan Karmakar.
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According to police, Karmakar allegedly killed 42-year-old Bablu Kol and his seven-year-old daughter Rishita Kol on the night of March 4 at Kamlao, within the jurisdiction of Manmao police station.
A double murder case was formally registered on March 5 under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. After allegedly committing the crime, Karmakar fled the area and crossed into neighbouring Assam.
A police team traced Karmakar to Tinsukia district in Assam. On Wednesday, a team led by Manmao police station officer-in-charge Inspector Wangpol Wangsa conducted a raid, with assistance from the Assam Rifles and Assam Police, and successfully nabbed the accused.
The operation reflects effective inter-state and civil-military coordination in tracking down a fugitive across state borders.
SP Padu said police are currently investigating the motive behind the killings. No further details about the circumstances leading up to the crime have been disclosed at this stage, as the investigation remains ongoing.