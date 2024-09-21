Arunachal Pradesh: Two Drug Traffickers Arrested with Heroin

Itanagar: In continuation to the fight against drug trafficking under “Operation Dawn,” Arunachal Pradesh Police has successfully apprehended two individuals, including a woman recently, for their alleged involvement in illicit drug trade.

Police also recovered a soap case containing over 13 grams of pink powder, suspected to be heroin, from the possession of the lady, a senior police officer said on Friday.

Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo said that the operation was conducted based on credible intelligence about a significant narcotics transaction.

The operation was led by a dedicated team from Banderdewa police station comprising the officer-in-charge Kipa Hamak, SI Koj Tada, ASI L P Mema, constable Tade Bomdom, and lady constables Kago Yamung and R Devi under the his and SDPO Paul Jerang’s supervision.

The apprehended suspects have been identified as Majibur Rehman (44) and his wife Anuwara Begum (35), residents of Mohguli village under Nowboicha PS in Assam’s Lakhimpur district.

A search conducted in the presence of special judicial magistrate (NDPS) Oli Koyu resulted in the discovery of a soap case containing 13.03 grams of pink powder, suspected to be heroin, in the possession of Anuwara Begum, the SP said.

Upon registration of a case at Banderdewa PS under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, both individuals have been arrested and taken into custody for further investigation, Gambo added.

