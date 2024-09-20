Bamboo plays a key role in socio-cultural lives of NE people, says Arunachal Dy CM Chowna Mein

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein graced the 15th World Bamboo Day celebrations at Chiang Mai University in Thailand, amidst a host of dignitaries from across the globe.

Addressing a distinguished international audience on Wednesday, Mein noted that bamboo, often referred to as the “poor man’s timber,” is not only the tallest grass but also a remarkably versatile and rapidly growing plant, offering a sustainable alternative to traditional timber.

While highlighting the global distribution of bamboo with approximately 1,200 species worldwide, 150 in India and 98 in the northeast region alone, Mein said that Arunachal Pradesh boasts the highest bamboo diversity, with 76 species across 19 genera.

“The state’s varied altitudes—from 150 metres to over 7,000 metres above sea level—nurture a wide array of bamboo species, each uniquely adapted to its environment,” he said.

He added that bamboo is inseparable from the people of the state, and it plays an integral role in the socio-cultural lives of the northeastern people, where it is used in traditional tools, intricate baskets, and festival decorations.

Mein said that modern technological advancements have further expanded bamboo’s potential, leading to the creation of high-quality products such as bamboo mat boards, flooring materials, and artistic crafts with both domestic and international appeal.

The deputy chief minister further dilating on the application of bamboo in people’s daily lives said that bamboo’s myriad uses include construction, agriculture, and cultural practices, with every part of the plant serving a purpose.

The culms are utilized in various applications, leaves are processed into drugs and fodder, and shoots are incorporated into local cuisines and beverages, he added.

Mein further informed me that bamboo is an important ingredient in the tribal cuisines of the northeast because of its taste, high nutritional values, and low-fat content.

These shoots provide essential fibre and contribute significantly to local culinary traditions, he said.

He also highlighted the innovative utilization of bamboo in the region, citing recent technological advancements that have enabled the production of agro-gas (2G Bio CNG) and ethanol.

He informed that the Assam government has embarked on a pioneering project in collaboration with international partners to produce ethanol from bamboo, underscoring bamboo’s economic and environmental potential.

Acknowledging the challenges in sourcing quality bamboo for industrial use, Mein emphasized the ongoing efforts to promote commercial cultivation and support farmers in large-scale bamboo production.

These initiatives, he said, aimed at leveraging bamboo for watershed management, soil and water conservation, and rural development, thereby boosting the state’s economy and ensuring nutritional security.

Mein called for collective efforts to champion the development of bamboo for a more sustainable and prosperous future.

