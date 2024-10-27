Arunachal Pradesh: Two IRBn personnel among 3 arrested for weapon theft

Our Correspondent

Itanagar: Pakke Kessang police in Arunachal Pradesh has arrested three individuals, including two police personnel, for allegedly stealing a firearm along with ammunition from the armoury of the 3rd India Reserve Battalion (IRBn) battalion headquarters at Seijosa in the district, a senior officer said.

Pakke Kessang Superintendent of Police (SP) Tasi Darang said that a written FIR was received at the Seijosa police station stating that 3rd IRBn BHQ’s Central KOTE (keeper of technical equipments) has been found broken and one 9 mm pistol and 11 live round bullets were missing.

Acting promptly, a case was registered and the Seijosa police station team led by sub-inspector Sang Thinley under the supervision of the SP swung into action and arrested the three accused persons on Tuesday last. The arrestees have been identified as Phuntso Dondup (30) and Haricharan Boro (31) – both IRBn constables and Md Babul Ali (35), a resident of Kekakuli village under Charduar PS in Assam’s Sonitpur district.

During investigation, one 9 mm pistol has been recovered from the nearby bush of Kekakuli village in Sonitpur, on being led and shown by the accused person, Babul Ali, the SP said, adding that 11 live 9 mm bullets recovered from the rent house of constable Haricharan at Seijosa. With this, all the involved arms and ammunition have been recovered, Darang said.

The accused persons have been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act, and further investigations taken up, he said.

Though the motive behind the commission of the offence was not known yet, the SP further added, “It’s learnt that the arrested people were drug addicts.”

