Arunachal: West Kameng Police Arrest Two Drug Peddlers, Seize 163.2 kg Cannabis

ITANAGAR: The West Kameng Police made significant strides in their ongoing anti-drug campaign, known as Operation Dawn, by arresting two suspected drug peddlers and seizing a substantial quantity of cannabis.

In this operation, the police recovered 163.2 kilograms of this drug, which would be valued at around Rs 13.04 lakhs.

The Operation Dawn program was initiated with a proactive approach that focused on the elimination of the drug trade regarding community safety and welfare. In doing so, this operation focuses on intelligence-led policing, as well as inter-agency cooperation between different agencies with law enforcement authorities, in dismantling drug trafficking organizations. The last arrest represents the efforts of this initiative that target those involved in the illicit drug trade.

Acting on specific intelligence, the West Kameng Police kept thorough surveillance over the suspects in the dense jungles of Lipakphu. After a long hot chase, the team of Balemu Police Station finally arrested the two suspects who had been carrying with them five gunny bags with suspected cannabis.

The detained suspects have been ascertained to be Jintu Daimari aged 23 years and Mintu Daimary aged 21 years, both from the Udalguri district of Assam. Apart from the cannabis, the police confiscated several other items traced to the operation, among them being three mobile phones- one of which was an iPhone, two functional mobile walkie-talkies, a khukuri, and an Alto car believed to have been used to ferry drugs.

Currently, Jintu Daimari and Mintu Daimary are in police custody, where they will be further interrogated to amass more details on their operations and connections in the drug trade. Through this, the authorities would hope to uncover the larger network of the drug trade in the region, identify more collaborators, and dismantle their operations.

The West Kameng Police appeal to the people to report any activity that shows a suspicious character to foster a collaborative environment whereby law enforcement and the community work as a team to fight against drug trafficking.

In this respect, the arrests of Jintu Daimari and Mintu Daimary, coupled with the seizure of a staggering amount of cannabis, mark a great gain for the West Kameng Police in its battle against drug trafficking.