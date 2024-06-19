Arunachal Pradesh: Two PPA MLAs extend unconditional support to Pema Khandu Government

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Day after three independent MLAs extended their support to the Pema Khandu government in Arunachal Pradesh; two legislators of the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) on Tuesday extended their support to the government, without any conditions.

The three independent MLAs - Laisam Simai, Wanglam Sawin and Tenzin Nima Glow, had conveyed their decision in a letter of support to Khandu on Monday. First time MLAs Nabam Vivek and Oken Tayeng both from the PPA, on Tuesday submitted their letter of support to the chief minister at his office, reposing faith on the BJP government in the northeastern state.

“I am deeply grateful to Hon’ble MLAs from People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA), Shri Nabam Vivek Ji and Shri Oken Tayeng Ji for their unconditional support to @BJP4India government in Arunachal, as they handed over their letter of support during their call on,” Khandu posted in X.

Together, we will work towards achieving greater development and prosperity for Arunachal Pradesh, the chief minister said. Welcome aboard, Shri Nabam Vivek Ji and Shri Oken Tayeng Ji! Let's build a brighter future for our state together. #UnitedForProgress #ArunachalPradesh #TogetherWeCan #TeamWork, Khandu said in another social media post.

Vivek emerged victorious from the Doimukh assembly seat in the April 19 polls defeating sitting BJP MLA Tana Hali Tara. Oken Tayeng won from the Mebo seat defeating sitting MLA Lombo Tayeng of the BJP.

The BJP had won 46 seats in the 60-member assembly, elections for which was held simultaneously with the two Lok Sabha seats, during the first phase on April 19 this year. While National People’s Party (NPP) won in five seats, the Ajit Pawar faction of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won three seats, People’s Party of Arunachal in two seats, opposition Congress in one and three independents. The NPP and NCP are constituent partners of the North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA).

