Assam Investment Scam: Choreographer Sumi Borah Now 'Most Wanted'

GUWAHATI: Dibrugarh police have slapped a "most wanted" notice against Sumi Borah, her husband Tarkik Borah, and two others said to be her brother and sister-in-law, for their alleged case of stock market investment scam in Assam.

This emerged as a part of the ongoing investigation into their suspected involvement in the Rs 2,200 crore online trading scam.

SP Dibrugarh Rakesh Reddy stated, "Despite being issued notices, the people have not come before the police to cooperate with the department."

He mentioned that the police had already arrested two persons in connection with the case and seized 18 bank accounts associated with Bishal Phukan, the alleged mastermind. Reddy said, "Investigation is going on, and all the evidences were being verified.

According to the police sources, Sumi Borah received in her bank account Rs 20 crore sent by Bishal Phukan. Borah is a noted Assamese actress and choreographer who allegedly lured investors to invest money in the company of Phukan promising high returns on online trading. Now police have started a manhunt for the arrest of Sumi Borah along with three others who have been officially declared "most wanted" fugitives.

Sumi Borah was born on August 9, 1993, at Banipur, Dibrugarh. She grew up to be one of the major known faces in the Assamese cultural sphere. Basically, she initiated her venture with a deep interest in traditional Assamese dance forms like Bihu and Sattriya.

She started training when she was three years old under Guru Ruplekha Borbora Das at Chaulkhowa Music College, which laid the foundation for her subsequent successful performance career.

She inaugurated her own dance academy, "Sumi Nrityalaya," in 2014-a major step. This academy gradually gained recognition among many people because of its very important role in the promotion of traditional dance forms among the youth. Her skills and commitment toward dance have not only inspired many upcoming artists but have helped her establish a place for herself among locals in the art fields.

Besides dancing and choreography, Sumi Borah has gained an influential position even on Instagram. She posts small snippets from her performances, shares behind-the-scenes moments, and shares things about her life as a makeup artist influencer.