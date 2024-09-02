Arunachal Pradesh: Union Minister Meets Governor to Discuss Key Developmental and Welfare Issues

Itanagar: Union Minister of State of Heavy Industries and Steel Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma called on Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (retd) K T Parnaik at Raj Bhawan on Sunday and discussed developmental programmes, vibrant border villages, and welfare schemes being implemented in the State.

The governor, while highlighting the potentials of Arunachal Pradesh in the hydropower and tourism sectors, said that the strategically important state has more than 58,000 MW of hydropower potential, and only a small portion has been harnessed so far.

With its fast-flowing rivers, deep gorges, towering mountains, snow-capped peaks, diverse flora and fauna, and breathtaking scenic beauty, Arunachal Pradesh offers immense tourism opportunities, Parnaik said.

The state has the potential to cater to eco-tourism, religious tourism, and adventure tourism alike, he added. The Union Minister, who is currently on a three-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh, assured the governor of full support for the state.

