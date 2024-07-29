Arunachal Raj Bhawan observes World Hepatitis Day

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Along with the rest of the world, World Hepatitis Day, with the theme 'one life, one liver', was observed at Raj Bhavan dispensary, on Sunday. Organized under the aegis of the District Health Society, ICapital Complex, it aimed to raise public awareness about viral hepatitis and its impact on public health.

A large number of people from all walks of life, particularly from 'A', 'B', and 'P' sectors of Itanagar, including Raj Bhavan staff and ITBP personnel, turned up for free check-ups, testing and advice about the different types of hepatitis and prevention strategies, testing, and treatment options.

Senior Medical Officer Dr. Jennifer Tayeng said that Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver that is caused by a variety of infectious viruses and non-infectious agents leading to a range of health problems, some of which can be fatal.

Stating that viral Hepatitis B is a silent killer, has no cure and causes liver cancer, liver cirrhosis and liver failure, she advised that the best treatment is vaccination.

Dr. Tayeng said that ensuring good hygiene and avoiding contact with contaminated objects or bodily fluids can protect against infection by any hepatitis virus. She further advised the people against regular liquor drinking and frequent use of processed foods in their daily meals.

Limiting red and fatty cuts of meat and deep-fried foods in unhealthy oils, and avoiding processed meats (like hot dogs and deli meats) are some of the preventive measures, she said.

