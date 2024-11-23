Meghalaya High Court to Review NEHU Situation on December 6 After Inquiry Committee Report

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya High Court has taken a decision to review the situation at North Eastern Hill University on December 6, 2024, in the wake of an inquiry committee report submitted, bringing into probe allegations against Vice Chancellor Prof. PS Shukla and administrative irregularities at the varsity.

The bench comprising chief justice IP Mukherji and justice B. Bhattacharjee emphasized that findings and recommendations from the committee were to be awaited before taking further steps. The order has been issued on Friday.

"We think that at this stage, it would be fit and proper for this Court to wait for the report of the committee, its recommendations, and any 'corrective actions,' if any, that may be recommended by the committee and taken by the University. We adjourn this matter till 6th December, 2024, to review the situation," the bench stated.

The court also acknowledged with satisfaction that a hunger strike staged by a group of NEHU students had been called off following the court's earlier order on 20 November, 2024.

The hunger strike was reportedly taken in retaliation to the allegations of administrative lapses and the leadership issues in NEHU. It would seem that the court's intervention coupled with the Ministry of Education's decision to form an inquiry committee moved the students to end the protest.

The Ministry of Education, Department of Higher Education, made a constitution on 14 November 2024, as per the court's order dated November 20, 2024, to probe against Vice-Chancellor allegations, where administrative malpractices across the NEHU campus were also investigated.

The committee is supposed to present its report within 15 days. November 29, 2024 will be the cutoff date. In addition to its findings, the committee has been entrusted with the task of recommending corrective actions, which it considers necessary for redress.

Much will depend on the contents of the report of the committee and the further steps taken by the university when reviewing December 6. The judgement of the High Court does indicate that it is keen to ensure accountability and transparency in the functioning of NEHU and seek a resolution to the discontent among students and other stakeholders.

This development is attracting a lot of interest, especially because of the implications it carries for the administrative integrity of a university and the academic environment at a key institution in the northeastern region.