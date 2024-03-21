Arunachal Pradesh: US reiterate Arunachal as Indian Territory Amid China's Claim

ITANAGAR: Opposing any Chinese attempts to assert territorial claims across the Line of Control, the United States of America recognized Arunachal Pradesh as an Indian Territory.

Washington clarified its stance days after the Chinese military restated its claim over the northeastern state following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.

While speaking to the media, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said that the United States recognizes Arunachal as an Indian Territory. It also opposes any one-sided efforts to assert claims across the Line of Actual Control, whether by military or by civilians.