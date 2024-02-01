Arunachal Pradesh village initiates wildlife conservation effort through zero hunting goals

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Setting a trend for wildlife conservation, a village in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district has embarked on zero hunting goals and responsible tourism. The villagers of Gobuk Village in the district under the aegis of Epum Sirum Welfare Society (ESWS) and Arunachal Wildlife Explorative (AWE) had recently organized its fourth round of patrolling expeditions at Jiru Jite Mountain.

The patrolling expedition was carried out to make strong vigilance over illegal hunting and extraction of wild medicinal herbs from the area. The Jiru Jite mountain is an ideal place for nature enthusiasts like adventurers, bird and butterfly watchers.

Different bird species including, Slaty-backed Forktail, Beautiful Sibia, Temminck's Tragopan, Hill partridge, Hill blue flycatcher, Fire-tailed Myzornis and others are found in the mountain which is also the home to various faunal species including, Takin, Serow, Himalayan Red Goral, Black Panther and Musk Deer.

With the initiative of one Okit Sitek, a nature enthusiast and a promoter of responsible tourism, Gobuk village has set out for zero hunting goals and responsible tourism.

"Beyond adventure, I am deeply committed to wildlife conservation. Our unique ecosystem here in Gobuk is a treasure that we must protect. I work to ensure that our native wildlife has a safe home, free from threats. Our NGO ESWS with the support of Gobuk Welfare Society is working towards community development and wildlife conservation. We have even rescued a bear cub recently," Sitek said.

"I am also working towards introducing responsible tourism to our village. I firmly believe that tourism can bring opportunities and growth, but it must be done in harmony with nature and our local traditions. Together with my community, I strive to showcase the beauty of Gobuk while preserving its integrity," he added.