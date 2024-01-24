Inculcate spirit of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’: Arunachal Tourism Director K N Damo

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Tourism director K N Damo has encouraged tour guides to inculcate the spirit of “Atithi Devo Bhava”. Speaking during the inaugural session of a three-day tour guide training programme on Monday, he asked the trainees to take pride in the state’s culture and natural diversity. The event is being organized by the State tourism department in collaboration with the Itanagar Capital region district administration, with a special focus on ICR tourism.

Damo emphasised the indispensable role of a tourist guide in shaping the state’s tourism industry and the positive impact their expertise has on visitors’ aspects. The training is being conducted to commemorate the National Tourism Day 2024.

Tourism deputy director Bengia Manna Sonam made a presentation on Arunachal Tourism, tourist circuit, protected area permit and inner-line permit.

APTOA former president John Panye exhaustively spoke on major tourist destinations with ICR and Papum Pare district while tour operator Yomjum Yomgam spoke on career opportunities in the tourism industry.

Earlier, DTO in-charge Rechi Lugnya briefed about the objective of the training. Advisor to Tourism Department on rural tourism, Raj Basu conducted the technical session and through role playing made it interactive as well as participatory. During the course of the training, the trainees will make field visits for practical experience.