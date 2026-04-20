Arunachal Pradesh Villages Get Health, Farm Push Amid SUMP Outreach

Farmers Trained on Citrus Farming and Beekeeping

Organisers held five agriculture and horticulture camps across the district, guided by Pravin Pati Tripathi, Subject Matter Specialist in Plant Protection at KVK Geku. The sessions were designed to give farmers practical, science-based knowledge to improve their yields and long-term incomes.

At Sitang village, around 30 residents joined discussions on sustainable orange cultivation and beekeeping as a supplementary source of income.

Parong village hosted a session on modern orchard management, while Begging village focused on crop protection practices. In Riew village, representatives from 65 households came together to address disease management in orange crops.

The camp series concluded at Sumsing village, where 52 residents participated in knowledge-sharing on sustainable farming techniques.