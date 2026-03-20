Likor Village Signs MoU Supporting Siang Upper Multipurpose Project Survey in Arunachal

Deputy Commissioner Jerang was careful to clarify the limited but important scope of the agreement, stressing that signing the MoU does not amount to approval of the project itself.

The MoU is meant solely to facilitate the PFR survey, which will assess whether the proposed project is technically and economically viable.

"If the feasibility findings are favourable, the project will undergo further stages of extensive discussions and consultations. However, if the results are unfavourable, the project will not proceed further," Jerang said.

He also assured villagers that the entire consent and MoU process is being conducted through proper consultation, awareness, and transparency with all concerned residents.