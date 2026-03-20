Likor Village Signs MoU Supporting Siang Upper Multipurpose Project Survey in Arunachal

Itanagar: Support for the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district received another boost on Thursday, as residents of Likor village signed a memorandum of understanding with the state government to allow pre-feasibility report (PFR) survey activities to proceed.
A total of 28 project-affected families out of the village's 65 households signed the MoU during a meeting held in Yingkiong, continuing a pattern of growing community consent for the survey process.
Also Read: Arunachal: Agri & Horti awareness drive held under SUMP outreach
Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang signed the MoU on behalf of the state government, while Ombeng Danggen formally signed on behalf of the consenting villagers and submitted the list of participating households.
The programme was held in the presence of SUMP Nodal Officer Atek Miyu, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Api Kombo, and members of the SUMP Development Committee, including Kabit Apang, Omiyang Boli, and Advocate Dubom Tekseng.
Deputy Commissioner Jerang was careful to clarify the limited but important scope of the agreement, stressing that signing the MoU does not amount to approval of the project itself.
The MoU is meant solely to facilitate the PFR survey, which will assess whether the proposed project is technically and economically viable.
"If the feasibility findings are favourable, the project will undergo further stages of extensive discussions and consultations. However, if the results are unfavourable, the project will not proceed further," Jerang said.
He also assured villagers that the entire consent and MoU process is being conducted through proper consultation, awareness, and transparency with all concerned residents.
The Siang Upper Multipurpose Project is envisaged as a large-scale hydropower and water management initiative with several strategic objectives.
The project aims to strengthen India's energy security, provide flood control for downstream areas along the Siang river, and support irrigation and broader regional development in the Northeast.
Given its scale and location in a sensitive border region, the project has drawn significant attention from communities, policymakers, and planners alike.
Likor village's decision adds to the expanding list of communities in Upper Siang district that have extended consent for the PFR survey, reflecting a gradual but steady build-up of local support for the feasibility assessment process.
Authorities say the process of community engagement will continue across all project-affected villages before any further stages are initiated.