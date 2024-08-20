Arunachal Pradesh: VKV Alumni fondly recalls Capt Venkatraman’s contribution

Itanagar: A colourful remembrance programme celebrating the life and times of Lt Capt K K Venkatraman, popularly called ‘Capt Sir’ or ‘Captji’, former Secretary of VKVs in Arunachal Pradesh, was organized by VKV Alumni Association on Sunday at VKV Nirjuli. Lt Capt Venkatraman who worked with Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalayas from 1983 to 1993, personally guided and provided coaching to many senior VKVians for various entrance examinations in those times. After he moved back to the south, he became a guardian to all the Arunachali students pursuing their education in southern India.

Captain passed away in Chennai on the morning of May 27, 2024. He was 76 and was living a frugal but active life all alone. Senior members of VKV Alumni Association, Principal Secretary Home Kaling Tayeng, Advocate Pritam Taffo, Dr Kesang Wangdi, Medical Superintendent Heema Hospital, Maling Gombu social activist and others recalled their touching memories of Captji; his discipline, work ethics, his detail to perfection, and the concept of work is worship that he lived and breathed.

Ramasubramanian, the younger brother of Capt and cousin Ramnarayan, sharing their profound sense of joy for being able to come to Arunachal to attend the Remembrance Day programme, spoke about how deeply touched they were to see such abundant affections from the Arunachali students for Captji Shekhar Sheshadri, a life-long friend, shared little known anecdotes on Captji’s principled life. All the three appealed to the alumni to create a living annual event to uphold the principles of Captji and offered to contribute for the cause.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh: Galo Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society Felicitates New IFCSAP Members

Also Watch: