Arunachal Pradesh: Galo Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society Felicitates New IFCSAP Members

ITANAGAR: The Galo Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society (GIFCS) felicitated the newly inducted members in the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) in a function. IFCSAP President Dr. Emi Rumi, Vice President Bai Taba and Convenor Moi Bagra were felicitated on the day. Addressing the gathering, Dr. Rumi called upon every member to work with a sense of dedication and commitment to preserve and promote our age-old rich culture, tradition and faith by creating awareness and inculcating a sense of pride at grassroot, district and state level platforms. He also highlighted the works and breakthroughs achieved by GIFCS and exhorted each and every one to keep up the tempo. Bai Taba and Moi Bagra, who have been playing instrumental role in promoting indigenous culture and faith also stressed on galvanizing a pan Arunachal thought pattern on promoting and preserving the indigenous culture and faith to keep it alive and intact to show our distinct identities and emulation by posterity.

Meanwhile, Secretary GIFCS, Kirki Ori said that the felicitation programme is just a stepping stone and platform to sort out ways and means to work in a more dedicated way in the years to come. Later, IFCSAP President also felicitated the GIFCS members, Gumyir Kato Taba and Buni Dakpe for their immense dedication and contribution.

