Arunachal Pradesh: VSK inaugurated for veterans, veer-matas and veer-naris in Pasighat

A CORRESPONDENT

PASIGHAT: The General Officer Commanding (GOC), Likabali, Major General Akash Johar inaugurated a Veterans Service Kendra (VSK) for veterans, veer-matas and veer-naris, established at Outdoor Stadium. The event was attended by two warriors of 1971-War, Tonkesor Gogoi and Loknath Gogoi.

Speaking on the occasion, Akash Johar informed that in an effort to reach out the veterans of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, Spear Corps of Indian Army has established the second VSK in Arunachal Pradesh with an aim of reinvigorating the bond with the beloved veterans and in keeping up with the spirit of ‘Our Veterans Our Pride’.

He said the Ex-Servicemen, veer-matas and veer-naris got a permanent office (single point grievance redressal cell) close to them, from where they could register and follow up their grievances and anomalies in documentation avail facilities of CSD, Aadhaar authentication, SPARSH, library and internet facilities.

“The VSK would also provide them information about the post-retirement benefits, government beneficial schemes for them and details of various entries in the Army including agniveer recruitment training etc.,” he added. He said that the VSK stands as a testament to the unwavering support of Indian Army to its veterans, adding that it embodies the spirit of camaraderie and solidarity, and also defines the ethos of Indian Armed Forces.

Later, Johar interacted with the veterans and veer naris and conveyed gratitude for their service and sacrifices for the nation. Among others, Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu and Retired Group Captain (IAF) Mohonto Panging also spoke on the occasion.

