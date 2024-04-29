Indian Army organizes Ex-Servicemen rally for veterans at Tawang

TAWANG: Ex-servicemen Rally for veterans and veer naris of Tawang district was held on 28 April 2024 at Tawang military station. An eagerly awaited event commenced with Wreath Laying at Tawang War Memorial, wherein the Veterans paid homage to valiant soldiers who stood steadfast to save Tawang in 1962 war. The event witnessed more than 150 Veterans/Veer Naris/next of kins of veterans from all over Tawang, assembling to celebrate the day as also to benefit from arrangements made at the venue.

The Tawang Brigade and Station Headquarters, Tawang had approached the staff from Record Offices of various Regiments to assist the veterans if they have pension related issues. Other facilities catered at the venue included Suvidha Kendras/Stalls established by banks holding pension accounts, the Aadhaar Biometric Updation Centre, Veterans Suvidha Kendra Tawang, Field Hospital Tawang, the ECHS Polyclinic, Agriculture Assistance, NCC Guidance Centre and Army Awareness and Motivation Centre.

The Veterans made optimum use of opportunity to benefit from welfare schemes/facilities, medical and dental treatment, and financial advice. Morover, they all felt at home with Tawang soldiers expressing their love and gratitude, connecting with them on this special occasion, stated the press release.

The event culminated with felicitations of the guests by the Station Commander and Officiating DC Tawang, in honor of the services rendered by the veterans and veer naris. The nation will always be indebted for the services by these soldiers and brave women who have constituted to our brave and vibrant society, wrote Lieutenant colonel Mahendra Rawat in the press release.

