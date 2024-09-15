Need to imbibe technology to monitor infrastructure projects: Arunachal Governor KT Parnaik

Our correspondent

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (retd) KT Parnaik stressed on Saturday the need to imbibe technology for monitoring infrastructure, Vibrant Border Village programs, anti-drug operations, disaster management, and parameters related to health, education, and tourism departments. The governor made the comment when state Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein called on him at Raj Bhavan, here.

Mein briefed the governor on steps being taken by the state government to progress hydroelectric power projects, vital for the state’s security and revenue generation, an official statement said.

The duo also discussed the need for border area security and important infrastructure energy, health, and education projects, which contribute towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals of the state.

The governor praised the proactive measures of the state government, like Chintan Shivir, for implementing new education policies and seminars to enhance agriculture, horticulture, and animal husbandry that have been conducted by it recently.

Parnaik and Mein also discussed the budgetary allocations to key sectors and the need to focus on tourism, tribal affairs, sports, and farming in the state.

The governor shared his views and concerns about timely management of infrastructure projects and ‘ease of doing business’ in the state.

Mein assured the governor of constant focus and management of projects in a deliberate and transparent manner by the state, the statement added.

