Uncovering the Truth: Assam Rifles Responds to Misleading Allegations in Mizoram Incident

AIZAWL: The latest reports on an incident involving Mizoram's Power Minister, Pu F. Rodingliana, and Assam Rifles on October 17 has raised a huge controversy that Assam Rifles deliberately blocked the convoy of the Minister.

According to intelligence received on that particular day, there was a credible report about the possible illegal movement of materials. So, Assam Rifles had set up a Mobile Vehicle Check Post near Zokhawsang.

Contrary to the accusations the convoy was indeed allowed to pass without any problem and it was the convoy itself that voluntarily halted at the checkpoint where routine inspection was being conducted, as per Assam Rifles. This directly negates the contention that Assam Rifles forcibly stopped the convoy.

According to a statement released by the Assam rifles, the Public Secretary to the Minister came out of his car, verbally abused the Assam Rifles personnel, even ripped off their body cameras, and uttered unpatriotic remarks such as "go back to India." These include video records of threatening to cut off the power supply to Assam Rifles-a threat that seems to have been on its way to materialization as, shortly after the incident, almost all posts of Assam Rifles in Mizoram suffered a power outage that left them without optimal readiness to operate.

it further mentioned that the video evidence of the incident reveals that one of the vehicles of the convoy was left in such a way that it blocked the highway and the aim was to provoke a confrontation.

The incident brought into mind another controversy on October 12, when an Assam Rifles jawan allegedly suspected to be drunk detained and interrogated the minister. This claim turned out to be a hoax as Jawan has no blot on his 20-year service and does not indulge in alcohol due to religious compulsions. In that case, the Minister's convoy halted voluntarily at a checkpost and later dragged the jawan into the vehicle against his wish ,and later released him after intervention by a local commander.

Assam Rifles are a very important force for Mizoram because they are protecting the Indo-Myanmar border of 510 kilometers long, and their efforts in thwarting the drug smuggling business without respite are a must. This year alone, it had undertaken more than 130 operations which snatched narcotics worth ₹690 crores from there. It has been ensuring regional and national security through its operations. It is also known for its professionalism in minimizing disruption to local communities.

The statement continued, despite such incidents, Assam Rifles has strived to establish a good rapport with the Mizoram government and localities. Its resolve not to aggravate the earlier abduction of the jawan represents its intent toward peace and order.

However, the politically motivated fictitious narratives developed about these incidents completely spoil all these efforts and cannot portray an appropriately truthful picture of the situation.

Recent incidents of power outages at Assam Rifles posts have portended severe security risks in border areas, and the media's reporting of those events has given little importance to the professional restraint shown by Assam Rifles personnel. Reports on the events must be accurate and responsible.

Assam Rifles requests the concerned authorities to restore the power supply very soon to provide safety to its troops and, in the process, demands more honest and balanced reporting of facts.