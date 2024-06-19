Arunachal Pradesh witnesses rain-triggered landslides in several districts

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Incessant rains in the last couple of days triggered landslides in various parts of Arunachal Pradesh throwing life out of gear. A portion of the NH-415 along with a culvert at the Karsingsa sinking zone were washed away on Tuesday morning snapping surface communication between Nirjuli and Banderdewa, officials said.

Capital deputy commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta in an order has closed the road portion between Nirjuli and Banderdewa till construction of the culvert and the road is completed. Vehicular traffic movement between Nirjuli and Banderdewa and vice versa has been diverted via Gumto road.

Landslides also damaged a few vehicles and a newly constructed house on Tuesday morning. With IMD predictions of heavy rain in the state capital in the next few days, the district administration has urged the people residing in vulnerable areas to shift to safer locations or designated relief camps. The people were also advised to contact the district emergency operations center (DEOC) in case of any emergency.

According to reports, water logging at the Doimuk-Potin road was witnessed causing hardships to vehicular traffic. Water logging at several stretches of the Itanagar-Yupia road was also reported. Landslides were also reported from several locations in the state capital. However, there is no loss to human lives, officials said.

Several other districts in the northeastern state also witnessed landslides and flood-like situations with many rivers in high spate due to continuous downpour in the past few days. The water level of all the major rivers in the state along with their tributaries is rising, according to reports from other districts.

