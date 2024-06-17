Meghalaya: Landslide Partially Destroys House in West Khasi Hills; Heavy Rainfall Causes Widespread Disruption

The cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam and its neighboring areas persists. It is now observed between 1.5 and 5.8 km above mean sea level due to these weather patterns, moderate rainfall is expected at most locations. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated spots. Severe conditions are predicted for June 18. Isolated instances of exceptionally heavy rainfall are anticipated. Thunderstorms and lightning are likely to occur across most parts of Meghalaya from June 16 to June 20.