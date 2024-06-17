Meghalaya: Landslide Partially Destroys House in West Khasi Hills; Heavy Rainfall Causes Widespread Disruption

SHILLONG: In Markasa village under Mawthadraishan block of West Khasi Hills house belonging to Aitidolin Lyngdoh Peinlang was partially destroyed by landslide early this morning. Heavy rainfall has been ongoing triggering landslides on slope where house is situated. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported.
The same heavy rains have affected several low-lying areas in the region. Heavy rains have caused extensive damage to the paddy fields, thus, affecting the farmers in the area.
The situation has been equally dire in East Jaintia Hills. Heavy rains caused landslide at Lumshnong and traffic was temporarily halted on National Highway-6, a crucial region for communication. Meanwhile, connectivity was restored after several hours of disruption.
Moreover, flooding has also been reported in Huroi, where East Jaintia Hills is majorly affected. According to Golden Marbaniang the village headman, several houses in lower areas are submerged and the floodwaters are forcing affected residents to evacuate to some safer locations.
Recently, The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warning predicting continued heavy to very heavy rainfall across Meghalaya until June 20. According to IMD east-west trough from northwest Bihar to east Assam now extends to Meghalaya. It passes through cyclonic circulation over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal at 0.9 km above mean sea level.
The cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam and its neighboring areas persists. It is now observed between 1.5 and 5.8 km above mean sea level due to these weather patterns, moderate rainfall is expected at most locations. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated spots. Severe conditions are predicted for June 18. Isolated instances of exceptionally heavy rainfall are anticipated. Thunderstorms and lightning are likely to occur across most parts of Meghalaya from June 16 to June 20.
The residents are advised to remain alert and take necessary precautions especially those living in vulnerable areas prone to landslides and flooding. The local authorities are monitoring situation closely.
