Arunachal Pradesh: Women and Child Development celebrates ‘Beti Janmotsav’

ITANAGAR: The Department of Women and Child Development (WCD) and Papum Pare district administration, in collaboration with the Health Department, organized ‘Beti Janmotsav’ under Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme at Community Health Centre, Balijan near here on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, Jaya Taba, Deputy Director, District ICDS Cell, highlighted various programmes under the BBBP scheme and its benefits. She advised the women participants to take advantage of women centric central and state schemes. She said that BBBP is a central scheme, especially launched to save the girl child and educate them. Hence, no form of violence against women or girl children should be tolerated even within their family or relatives. “Police and other agencies are mandated to protect and help the victims,” she added.

She also encouraged everyone to come forward in reporting such incidents to the authorities without any hesitations. She also highlighted the provisions under Protection of children from Sexual Offence Act 2012 (POCSO), Domestic Violence Act 2005 and urged all to seek assistance from the concerned authorities by dialling Child Help Line 1098 which is available for 24×7 as and when required.

Meanwhile, CHC, Balijan, Medical Officer (In-Charge), Dr. Taw Mala highlighted the importance of breastfeeding, caring of children during infant stages and dwelt on maintenance of personal hygiene of lactating mothers and children.

She also briefed about Importance of timely vaccination of infants for health and their entire life. Later, gift hampers were distributed among the mother’s presents on the day.

