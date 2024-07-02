Assam: Father and Infant Son Die in House Collapse Due to Heavy Rainfall in Cachar District

GUWAHATI: In tragic incident in Assam’s Cachar district 40-year-old man and his 6-month-old son died early Tuesday morning. Their house collapsed due to heavy rainfall. This incident occurred at around 6 a.m. in Durganagar area. Locals reported that victims were sleeping when mud walls of their house suddenly gave way.

District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) of Cachar responded promptly. They rescued two of four victims from collapsed structure. The infant's mother was among those saved. All four victims were immediately taken to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH). Father and his infant son were declared dead upon arrival. Other two are currently undergoing treatment.

Haokam Changsang officer-in-charge of Udharband police station, confirmed details of incident. In wake of this tragedy Udharbondh MLA Mihir Kanti Shome assured that family would receive support from government. This includes ex-gratia amount of ₹4 lakh.

Adding to distress, a 16-year-old boy from same area has been missing. He was swept away by floodwaters since Monday. The search for him is ongoing.

This incident is part of larger disaster affecting Assam. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reports that state is experiencing second wave of floods this year. This began on June 16. As of July 1 the floods have claimed 35 lives. The Cachar district records the highest number of fatalities.

Over 6.71 lakh people across 20 districts in Assam are currently affected by the floods. Situation worsens with relentless rainfall. Widespread devastation continues. Thousands displaced. The state’s authorities are working tirelessly to manage crisis. However the scale of disaster presents significant challenges.

The tragic loss of life in Cachar district underscores severe impact of the floods. There is urgent need for comprehensive disaster management. Relief efforts must support affected communities.