Arunachal Pradesh: World Rabies Day Celebrated at K D S District Hospital

Our correspondent

Itanagar: The district surveillance unit (IDSP-IHIP) of Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, observed World Rabies Day on Saturday with the theme “Breaking Rabies Boundaries” at K D S District Hospital.

The event was graced by Tawang deputy commissioner Sang Khandu and doctors from the health and veterinary departments, among others.

A significant highlight of the event was the formation of the district level zoonotic committee (DLZC) under the chairmanship of the DC. The committee will play a crucial role in combating zoonotic diseases in the district.

District Surveillance Officer Dr. Sangey Thinley delivered an in-depth presentation on zoonotic diseases and their prevention. He emphasized that early diagnosis, prompt treatment, and preventive measures, including pre- and post-exposure vaccinations, are key to controlling rabies within the community.

Tangyum Tsokpa, an NGO actively involved in animal protection and rights, pledged their full support in preventing zoonotic diseases and collaborating with local authorities to ensure public safety.

In his address, the DC praised the efforts of the health workers for their dedication to raising awareness and called on the department to hold DLZC meetings on a quarterly basis.

Senior officials, including the senior veterinary officer and range forest officer, also spoke on the importance of addressing zoonotic diseases. The event highlighted the collaborative efforts of various departments and organizations in working towards the prevention and control of zoonotic diseases, particularly rabies, in the region, an official communiqué informed.

Also Read: World Rabies Day observed at Kalaigaon Model Hospital (sentinelassam.com)