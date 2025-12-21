Arunachal Pradesh: Yogananda Bhavan Inaugurated at Ramakrishna Mission

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Revered Swami Jnanavratananda, treasurer of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, on Saturday inaugurated Yogananda Bhavan, a modern three-storey staff quarters building at Ramakrishna Mission, Narottam Nagar, in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district, marking a major step in upgrading the institution's residential infrastructure.

The inauguration ceremony began with traditional puja and havan, accompanied by the chanting of Vedic hymns. The spiritually enriching programme was followed by devotional bhajans rendered by students of the institution, creating a serene and uplifting atmosphere. The newly constructed bhavan provides 1-BHK residential accommodation for 15 GDA staff members and includes three bachelor dormitories, significantly strengthening housing facilities for staff associated with the Mission.

The foundation stone of the building was laid on June 22, 2024, by Swami Satyeshananda, Assistant General Secretary of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission.

The completion of the building forms part of the phase-wise upgradation of the institution's nearly five-decade-old infrastructure and reflects the Mission's continued commitment to staff welfare and campus development.

Secretary of the institution, Swami Achyuteshananda, expressed gratitude to the Arunachal Pradesh government and well-wishers of the Ramakrishna Mission across the world, whose support and cooperation made the project possible.

