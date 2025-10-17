Tripura’s Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya among Top 25 schools

AGARTALA: In a moment of immense pride for Tripura, Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya, Agartala, has been ranked among the Top 25 Schools in India, as per a nationwide assessment conducted by the prestigious Education World Group.

The recognition marks yet another milestone for the institution, which is known for its academic excellence and holistic education, rooted in the ideals of Swami Vivekananda.

The principal of the Vidyalaya, Swami Shubhakarananda Maharaj, while speaking to ANI, expressed his joy over the achievement. He said, “It is a matter of joy to inform all concerned that in the All India Trade Test (AITT)-2025, conducted by the Directorate General of Training (DGT), Government of India, a trainee of Ramakrishna Mission. Mithan Debnath, a trainee of Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Technician Trade, has secured the 1st rank in the ‘Top 10 NCVT Recognized Trades’ category among the candidates of the State.”

Recognizing this exceptional achievement, the Hon’ble Minister of the Industry & Commerce Department, Government of Tripura, in the presence of the Secretary of the I & C Department, felicitated Mithan Debnath on October 15 during the State-level Convocation Programme.

These twin accomplishments, the school’s national recognition and the trainee’s state-level achievement, have once again highlighted the Ramakrishna Mission’s enduring contribution to education and skill development in Tripura. (ANI)

