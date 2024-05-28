Arunachal Pradesh Youth Affairs team to participate in Vietnam programme

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The International Friendship Car Rally Association (IFCRA) in association with Arunachal Pradesh Youth Affairs department will participate in the ensuing agro-tech exchange and cultural exploration program in Vietnam from June 17 to 19.

The delegation comprising senior officials and young agricultural experts and entrepreneurs from the state would engage in a series of meetings and field visits to learn about Vietnam’s advanced agricultural technologies and socio-culture practices.

This exchange program highlights the commitment towards learning and adopting innovative techniques to boost young entrepreneurs, an official communiqué informed on Monday.

The team would visit the Southern Horticultural Research Institute (SOFRI) at Tien Giang Province and would interact with Vietnamese horticultural experts to discuss cutting-edge research and practices in horticulture. The session aimed at exploring collaborative opportunities and knowledge exchange in horticultural advancements.

The team would also conduct tours to local farms to witness first-hand implementation of advanced agricultural technologies and sustainable practices. The team would also conduct meetings with the agriculture and rural development department of Binh Thuan Province, which would focus on the agricultural development strategies and explore potential areas for cooperation in technology transfer and capacity building.

The delegation’s itinerary has a visit enlisted for the senior officials to Vietnam’s premier dragon fruit gardens, known for its innovative cultivation methods, the communiqué informed.

Throughout the visit, the delegation will also engage in cultural exchanges, experiencing the rich cultural heritage and traditions of Vietnamese.

The program represents a significant step towards enhancing the sustainable activities in various allied sectors through international collaboration. The insights gained and relationships built during this visit would be instrumental in driving agricultural innovation and cultural exchange, the communiqué added.

Also Read: Dairy can transform lives of farmers: Experts at CII Agro Tech

Also Watch: