Arunachal: Rupa Bayor to Represent India at 8th Asian Taekwondo Poomsae Championship in Vietnam

ITANAGAR: Rupa Bayor a glowing prospect in Taekwondo, aims to represent India. She's in the final phases of her training for representation at the 8th Asian Taekwondo Poomsae Championship in Vietnam. Hailing from the region of Arunachal Pradesh Bayor has etched her name in excellence. She's seized the 13th placement in global ranking. Remarkably, Bayor holds 4th placement in Asia in the domain of Poomsae.
The Asian Championship is G4 event endorsed by World Taekwondo. It operates as a platform for elite athletes to showcase their skills. These athletes compete at the pinnacle of the competition. The championship has been scheduled for May 14th and 15th. This championship draws contenders from across the entire continent. It guarantees fierce rivalry and exhilarating displays of martial arts.
Bayor's journey to this esteemed event symbolizes passion resilience and a string of significant feats. She began strenuous training at the Indo-Korean Taekwondo Academy in Mumbai Maharashtra and refined her talent. She was under the exceptional guidance of Abhishek Dubey. He is a renowned international coach. He enjoys an affiliation with the International Olympic Committee.
With a remarkable record to her name, Bayor lays claim to multiple international wins. All are officially recognized by World Taekwondo. In 2023, Bayor put her skill on display. She seized a gold medal in senior individual poomsae. This achievement occurred at the WT President Cup-Europe-WT G2. The event was held in Turkey.
Bayor also took home silver awards in senior individual Poomsae (U-30). These victories came at two events. One was the Oceania Open-WT G2 and the other, the WT President Cup-Oceania G2. Both these esteemed events were hosted in Australia during the same year.
Furthermore, Bayor added to her accomplishments. She clinched a bronze medal. This medal was won at the Australia Open-WT G2. Intriguingly, this event also unfolded within the same competitive season.
Directing our attention to her prior triumphs, it is evident that Bayor initiated her climb towards worldwide acclaim. The catapult was a bronze medal. This success was achieved at the 8th Croatia Open Poomsae-WT G2 in 2022. Before this particular achievement, she had already begun to stand out. She had acquired a silver medal at 13th South Asian Games. This event was held in Nepal in 2019.
